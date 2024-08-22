MPP Nolan Quinn named cabinet minister

TORONTO – In the span of just over 10 weeks, local Member of Provincial Parliament Nolan Quinn has gone from a parliamentary assistant to a cabinet minister.

In a quickly announced mini-cabinet shuffle August 16, Quinn was appointed Minister of Colleges and Universities. He replaced Jill Dunlop, who had served in this cabinet portfolio for three years. Dunlop was appointed Minister of Education, replacing Todd Smith – who had only been minister in that portfolio for 10 weeks. Quinn had been appointed to cabinet 10 weeks ago as Associate Minister for Forestry.

“I am deeply honoured and grateful to Premier Ford on my appointment as Minister of Ontario Ministry of Colleges and Universities,” Quinn said in a post on social media after his appointment. “I’m excited to work with our post-secondary partners to support the next generation of leaders and connect students to rewarding careers to help build Ontario’s skilled workforce.”

The government added a new Associate Minister to cabinet with this latest shuffle, expanding cabinet to its largest size ever – 37 ministers and associate ministers. Brampton North MPP Graham McGregor was appointed as the new Associate Minister for Auto Theft and Bail Reform. Kevin Holland replaces Quinn in Forestry.

“I’m thrilled to recognize Jill, Nolan, Kevin and Graham for their leadership and know they will each work tirelessly to serve the people of Ontario,” said Premier Doug Ford after the cabinet shuffle. “With these changes, our government remains focused on rebuilding Ontario’s economy and protecting public safety as we deliver better jobs and bigger paycheques for workers in every part of the province.”

Smith resigned as Minister of Education and as the MPP for Bay of Quinte for a job in the private sector. Smith was first elected to Queen’s Park in 2011. Sources who were not authorized to publicly discuss the issue have told The Canadian Press that Smith was not happy about the move to education. He was Minister of Energy for three years.

“From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank Todd for his many years of service to our government, our province and our party,” said Premier Ford.

The Leader contacted Quinn’s office for further comment about his cabinet appointment. No response was received by publication deadline.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

