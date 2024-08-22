North Stormont Adrian Bugelli councillor runs afoul of Code of Conduct

BERWICK – An investigation by North Stormont’s Integrity Commissioner has found that a councillor twice breached the township’s code of conduct.

The report by Tony Fleming investigated multiple complaints against Councillor Adrian Bugelli resulting from incidents that occurred at the opening of the Moose Creek Recreational Hall on September 30, 2023.

The complaints alleged that Bugelli, who attended the event and spoke on behalf of the council, consumed alcohol and was “extremely intoxicated as the event progressed.” It was further alleged that around 10 p.m. that Bugelli instigated a physical fight with a resident. The complaints continued that the councillor “continued to consume alcohol and at approximately 11:30 p.m., [Bugelli] instigated another physical fight with a resident,” the report said.

Fleming looked at two Code of Conduct provisions: Section Four, which covers behaviour like intimidation, verbal abuse or adverse treatment of others; and Section Six, which says that no member of the council will be impaired when performing official duties or representing the township.

Fleming’s lengthy report looked at three questions: was Bugelli impaired at the event; did he instigate a fight around 10 p.m.; and did he instigate a second fight at around 11:30 p.m.?

Fleming interviewed witnesses and “their evidence was the Member was visibly intoxicated.” The report said that Bugelli was observed slurring his speech, and that the bartender for the event had “decided to stop serving the Member alcohol.”

Fleming said that it was more likely than not that Bugelli was intoxicated at the event.

On the first fight, video footage of the incident was reviewed.

“The video evidence shows that the Member and two other attendees are speaking, and one of the attendees then aggressively shoves the Member who falls to the ground,” Fleming said in his report. “After the Member is on the ground and the attendee who shoved him is some distance away, the Member gets up and aggressively moves towards and grabs the individual.” Bugelli was held back and blocked by another member and several men were separating the two. Fleming noted in the report that the video footage did not include audio. “So there is no evidence of what was said during the altercation.”

Fleming said it is his finding that the claims of Bugelli instigating the first fight, nor his defence of it being “completely unprovoked” could not be corroborated due to the lack of audio.

To the second fight at approximately 11:30 p.m., which was with a different resident than the first fight, the allegation was that Bugelli had fallen to the floor and the resident attempted to help him up. It was alleged that Bugelli then punched the resident in the face. The report says that Bugelli alleged that in the second incident, he was accosted by the resident who made several comments, and that “the incident left him with a broken ankle.”

Fleming reported that the video footage of that event was reviewed and it showed Bugelli was talking with several people, one who grabbed him.

“The video hows a second individual approach the Member, pulling him up by his shirt, and the Member punches the individual in the face,” Fleming said concluding that the video showed a third person who appeared to attempt to punch Bugelli before being held back by others at the event.

“We find that the Member (Bugelli) did not initiate the physical attack,” Fleming found. “We note that the member did attempt to punch the second individual, however, he appears to have done so in response to being pulled up to standing by his shirt.”

Fleming said it was “not credible” that he was being helped up as the complaint alleged.

“We have no evidence from any attendee that would corroborate that the Member instigated either altercation,” Fleming concluded.

However, Fleming did find that Bugelli did contravene the Code of Conduct at the event.

“[Bugelli] was intoxicated at the event,” Fleming reported. “The Member denied he was attending the event as a member of council, and stated in his interview he was attending as a resident and member of the Moose Creek community.”

He continued, “We find that the Member was attending the event as a member of council and his presence at the event constituted performing a duty or responsibility for the Township.”

Fleming made that conclusion based on Bugelli speaking during the opening.

On the first fighting incidence, while Fleming found that Bugelli did not instigate the fight, his participation breached Section Four the Code of Conduct.

Acknowledging that Bugelli may have been upset about the altercations but “he is still governed by the Code of Conduct and expected to respond appropriately rather than engage in the same conduct and attempt to escalate or continue the altercation.”

On the second fight, Fleming found that Bugelli’s participation was “only to the extend of defending himself.” Bugelli was not found to have broken Section Four of the Code of Conduct in this incident.

Fleming’s report recommended to North Stormont council that council suspend Bugelli’s remuneration (pay) for 30 days, “to reflect that behaviour of this nature will not be tolerated, and to deter any future incidents of this nature.”

Fleming’s report was presented at the August 20 council meeting. Council voted to receive the report and sanction Bugelli 30 days remuneration (pay). That amount is approximately $1,600.

Prior to the vote, Bugelli apologized for the events of the night.

“I should have done better and removed myself from the situation, which I failed to do,” he said. I am committed to doing better. My actions that evening were not acceptable.”

Bugelli thanked the OPP for investigating the incident and determining that he did not “instigate or initiate these events.” He also thanked the Integrity Commissioner for the report, and accepted the recommendations for the sanctions.

“I accept my failure in not deescalating. I should have never put myself in that situation. I’ve learned from this mistake. For those who know me best – my family, friends, my colleagues – this was a mistake on my part but it was an isolated event and I will make sure this is not repeated in the future.”

Mayor Francois Landry spoke after the vote addressing transparency and accountability in North Stormont’s government.

“I believe that council’s position on the integrity commissioner’s report findings and recommendation continues to support the public confidence in council,” Landry said. “Council as a whole would like to apologize to the Moose Creek Rec Group and also the Chamber of Commerce as well as all residents of North Stormont for this unfortunate incident.”

Bugelli currently serves as the Chief of Staff for Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry Member of Parliament Eric Duncan. He also is the president of the SDSG Progressive Conservative riding association, and was the campaign chair for MPP Nolan Quinn in the 2022 provincial election.

Bugelli was first elected as a councillor in North Stormont in October 2022 and lives in Finch.

