SDUFC wraps inaugural adult soccer season

IROQUOIS – Local soccer club South Dundas United FC concluded their inaugural adult soccer league with a pair of playoff finals on August 22.

In the championship final, the Pink Panthers defeated the Unathleticos 3-1. Jacob Garlough opened the scoring early in the first half for Unathleticos, sending the ball past Pink Panthers goalie Hunter Jones. Unathleticos applied pressure early in the match, keeping the Pink Panthers more in their own end.

Midway through the first half, centre-back Amber Vanderzwet’s shot 40 yards from goal got past Unathleticos’ goalkeeper Scott Runions to tie the match. Striker Shayne Ingram quickly added a goal before the half-time whistle as the Pink Panthers led Unathleticos 2-1 at the break.

Second half action saw a lot of action in the midfield for both sides. A late play by Ingram on goal resulted in his second of the night, and an insurance goal for Pink Panthers.

In the consolation match to decide third and fourth place in the league, Purple Haze held on for a 4-3 win over the Seaway Snipers. Purple Haze scored four goals in the first half to take a 4-0 lead. Gavin Uhr scored twice, with Josh Savard and Terrence Mudde scoring once each. In the second half, the Seaway Snipers attempted a comeback, scoring three goals, two by Josh Coville, one from Spencer Coville. The team ran out of time to tie the game.

“Based on the requests by players for a fall season, I think this first adult soccer league went really well,” said SDUFC President Phil Blancher after the matches. “Just like expanding our youth programming from a 10-week summer program to all year round, launching an adult league has been another goal for this club. This year we succeeded.”

After the conclusion of the summer adult league season, SDUFC announced that registration had opened for a fall adult league season. Information on that registration is available on the organization’s website at southdundasunited.ca.

