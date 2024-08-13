Obituary – Bradley Froats

August 12, 1948 - August 12, 2024

August 13, 2024 Editor Obituaries

Passed away suddenly at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Monday, August 12, 2024, Brad Froats of Iroquois, age 76.  Beloved husband of the late Carol Froats (nee Thompson).  Dear brother of Chris McNairn (Doug) of Morrisburg.  Dear uncle of Jordan McNairn (Alecia) of Winchester. He was predeceased by his parents Everett and Dory Froats.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Saturday, August 31st from 1-3 p.m.  Donations to the OSPCA would be gratefully acknowledged by the family.   If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”.  Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

