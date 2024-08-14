This week’s headlines in The Leader – August 14, 2024

August 14, 2024 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Deeming properties surplus, land sales inevitable;
  • Doors Open, an opportunity to explore region;
  • Thompson Timber Mart gives back in celebration of 160th anniversary;
  • Friends for Life Rally celebrates at Morrisburg stop;
  • South Dundas CCBF dips before increase;
  • Motorcycle fatality increase;
  • Editorial – Who needs who; the $5,444 question;
  • Emma Morrow claims silver at National Championships;
  • Adult Soccer League moves into playoffs;
  • The Heart of the Irish – Karan Casey at Stone Crop Acres;
  • These and more in The Leader.

