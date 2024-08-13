Obituary – Alan J. T. Bain, CSPWC, OWS, SCA

It is with deep sadness that we share the peaceful passing of Alan James Tocher Bain, surrounded by his family, on Saturday, July 20th, 2024. He was a loving husband to Audrey (nee Murdoch) for 64 joy-filled years and was the “Best Dad Ever” to his daughters, Heather (Ken Wageman), Sharon (Ben Hengeveld) and Alison (Bruce Peters). He was a beloved Granddad to Samantha Donoghue-Silva (Kevin Silva) Sabrina Donoghue (Matthew Pestano), Jonathan Donoghue, Alan Hengeveld, Charlotte Hengeveld (Cody Roberts), Meghan Peters and Braedon Peters. He was also a Great Granddad to Lucas Kuehn, Logan, Landon and Leo Silva.

Alan was born on the Isle of Wight in England and immigrated to Canada with his family as a young boy. Alan’s father, a Vice President of Air Canada (TCA), moved his family across Canada several times. It was in his boyhood that he learned to enjoy the great outdoors. He graduated from McGill University and worked as a geologist in northern Quebec. After marrying Audrey, Alan started his career as a high school science teacher on the Gaspe coast in Quebec. Later he became a Vice Principal and Principal for schools outside of Montreal. Alan moved his family to Ontario in 1970 to open a model “Open Concept” school, Nationview Public. He shared many stories of working with students and staff during his lengthy career.

Alan taught his family to enjoy the great outdoors during hikes, camping trips, snow picnics, and birding. Audrey, a lifelong artist, encouraged Alan to join her in this pursuit thus sparking his passion for painting and drawing. He used his scientific background to create beautiful, realistic depictions of landscapes and other subjects. He and Audrey painted across Canada from coast to coast, often combining family camping trips with opportunities to paint. Alan and Audrey were active members of many art societies and Alan was awarded many distinguished art designations. Their daughters noted, “No matter what the original subject under discussion, all conversations eventually reverted to art.” After retirement, Alan continued his artistic pursuits and enjoyed time with his growing family who he taught to enjoy his various pastimes. He wrote and published “The Kimberlite Adventure” a story set in Canada’s north, its sequel, and a not-yet-published children’s book about his life with his pet crow, Joe.

Alan was a warm, people person who often shared his unique and humorous perspective. He loved playing with his grandchildren and trying to persuade them that “Granddad has a beautiful red truck!” He often brought toy planes for his great grandsons to play with at family gatherings. He loved well, was well-loved and set an incredible example for his family to live by.

A Celebration of Life will be held August 17, 2024 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m at St. Matthew’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1509 Second Street W, Cornwall, ON.

