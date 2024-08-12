Obituary – Shirley Stubinski

Passed away peacefully surrounded by family at the Ottawa Civic Hospital on Friday, August 10, 2024, Shirley Stubinski of Iroquois, age 67. Beloved wife, for many years, of the late Don “Charlie” Perkins. Loving mother of Trevor Riopelle (Nicole) of Morrisburg. Shirley will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Trenton, Tristen (Jaynee), Hazel, Brandon, Tanner and her great- grandsons Stanley and Sutton. She was predeceased by her parents Leonard and Elsie Stubinski (White). As per her request and wishes there will be no wake, services or funeral. Shirley would only like to be remembered as she lived, walking through this world with no fear in her heart, stubborn and a true lover of the outdoors. She is with her true love now, dancing to an old Buck Owens song in some old Honkytonk bar. Those who wish to give in her memory can do so by donating to the Heart Institute. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

