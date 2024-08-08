True to life hilarity at the Playhouse

MORRISBURG – Poring over the glossy brochures swiftly convinces one that the Marjorie Bliss Retirement Home is a little slice of heaven. Those brochures describe beautiful, spacious rooms. Stunning gardens and grounds. Delectable cuisine prepared by trained chefs. Game nights. Special event nights. In short, a life of luxurious retirement. And all one must do to move into Marjorie Bliss is sign that slightly binding contract.

Then the audience is introduced to Edythe, Maxine and Audrey, who actually live in the Marjorie Bliss Retirement Home. In a few hilarious moments it becomes very clear that these three hold quite different views of the Home from those described in the promotional brochures. “The omelettes are like cow paddies.” The rooms are hot and crowded. The limited staff is always changing (probably because ownership of the Residence has also been constantly changing hands) and “ they tell us when to get to bed, when to get up, when to eat.” The games nights are long gone. The ‘library’ is a book case at the end of a dark hallway. “People are so used to seeing the ambulance here, no one raises an eyebrow.” In short, the Marjorie Bliss Retirement Home brochures and reality are two very different things.

In John Spurway’s uproarious new comedy, ‘Leaving Marjorie Bliss,’ now on stage at Upper Canada Playhouse, these three ladies finally determine that there is only course left open to them – escape!

Played by Linda Goranson, Sarah Machin Gale and Kathleen Egan Veinotte, Edythe, Maxine and Audrey are distinctive and colourful characters. The audience gets to know them well, particularly during their cutthroat gin games, held in the slightly shabby front room. Each is a fascinating, unique individual. In some respects, Edythe, Maxine and Audrey may seem unlikely friends in Act I, but by the end of this production, everyone in the audience was rooting for them.

Edythe is feisty, outspoken, and just occasionally a little ‘potty-mouthed’ (to roars of laughter from the audience.) If there is a ringleader for the Great Escape it is Edythe, who elaborately plans for the three of them to “get our own place. No rules. No mystery meat. No one ply toilet paper. Nothing will get in our way.”

Maxine copes with life with the defiant declaration, “I’m still vital.” She is a woman who refuses to be sidelined: she will not accept that life is somehow over just because she is ‘of a certain age.’ Of course she flirts with the men at the Home, although, for many of them, “the pilot lights are out.” Maxine fully intends to enjoy life, to get out there and seize the day, whatever it offers. “Live as long as you want to, and want to as long as you live.”

Audrey comes from a far, far different background than the other two women. Often dressed in designer clothes, she has had three late husbands. And these men (all of whom she loved) provided her with cars, boats, cooks, servants, trips and luxurious homes – everything but children. Although well off, she is very alone, which is why she thought the Marjorie Bliss Retirement Home would be a good choice. (Maybe not.) When her two friends outline their escape plans, Audrey eventually comes on board. “You two are the only people I have in my life. We are leaving Marjorie Bliss!”

Secret plans are created around the card table. Complex schemes are ready to be hatched. The Great Escape for Edythe, Maxine and Audrey is definitely a go.

And that is the precise moment that Reggie, a handsome, eligible widower, a man who definitely “does not drool” walks through the door of the Residence and into their lives. Maxine takes one look and immediately states “Consider me your own personal Welcome Wagon.” Reggie (charmingly portrayed by Brian Young) may definitely toss a spanner into the works as far as leaving Marjorie Bliss is concerned. Particularly when it becomes clear that Audrey also has an interest in this debonair new comer. Even Edythe dials back her “there’s more to life than men” attitude and strikes up conversations with him. Suddenly, there may be unexpected hitch in the ladies’ plans. Is it possible that Reggie could come between Audrey and Maxine? Is new love in the offing for someone? And, most important of all – is the Great Escape on or off?

Wonderful suprises, delightful revelations and unexpected resolutions lie ahead in ‘Leaving Marjorie Bliss’. There is also much, much laughter as these four fascinating and very believable characters allow us into their world. Judging by the applause and the cheers that greeted John Spurway’s new play, the audience truly enjoyed sharing the lives – and the futures – of Edythe, Maxine, Audrey and Reggie. The lively Playhouse production, directed by Chris McHarge, ensures that we care about these people: we care what happens to them. As Spurway’s characters, played by this very talented cast, make clear to us all: “Just because we’re old doesn’t mean that we don’t matter! Friends forever!”

Don’t miss this heart-warming and very funny new production, ‘Leaving Marjorie Bliss,’ running at Upper Canada Playhouse until August 25.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

