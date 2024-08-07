This week’s headlines in The Leader – August 7, 2024

August 7, 2024 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • New owner for Iroquois Foodland;
  • Team Lee reclaims Tubie title;
  • Same leadership, different banner for Laura’s;
  • Float for Autism, new fundraising event in the works;
  • North Dundas adopts strat plan;
  • Editorial – Meta news block harmful to society;
  • Fall Soccer registration deadline August 11;
  • Karan Casey – Irish joy coming to Stone Crop Acres;
  • True-to-life hilarity at the Upper Canada Playhouse;
  • These stories and much more in The Leader.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories published online beginning Thursday.

