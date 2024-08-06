Obituary – Marjorie Tatton

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Marjorie Tatton (nee Sanderson) at the Extendicare Medex Nursing Home in Ottawa on Monday August 5, 2024. Beloved wife of the late Frank Tatton. Cherished mother of Albert (Sandra), Mary Ellen Villeneuve (Jeff), Paul and Clare (Jennifer). Beloved grandmother of Kendra, Brad, Courtney, Michael (Kenda), Nicholas and great-grandmother of Maeva, Mason, Grace, Olivia, Spencer, and Layne.

Funeral Arrangements

A private family interment service will be held at the Iroquois Point Cemetery. Donations to the Humane Society of your choice would be appreciated by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

