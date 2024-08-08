Fall Soccer registration deadline August 11

IROQUOIS – Less than a week remains for registration to South Dundas United’s fall soccer programming.

SDU’s fall youth soccer leagues are open to all soccer players born between 2006 and 2020.

The seven week season runs from September 7 to October 19 on Saturday mornings – including Thanksgiving Weekend.

“We’ve tried to schedule the season on Saturdays to work around other activities and sports: this way players can do those activities and still play soccer,” said SDUFC President Phil Blancher. “For example, our U18 league has an early start at 9 a.m. so that players can also still work a weekend job and not have to choose between money or recreation – they can do both.”

This year at least five leagues are planned, U6, U9, U11, U13/14 and U18. The U18 league runs at 9 a.m., followed by U11 and U13/14 at 10:30 a.m. U6 is at 10 a.m., and U9 is at 11 a.m.

SDUFC successfully launched its fall league in 2021 with 63 players in two leagues. It expanded to over 175 players and five leagues in 2022. Last year, registration decreased to about 160 players.

All games are at the South Dundas Soccer Fields on Lakeview Drive in Iroquois, across from Iroquois Public School.

The season consists of six to eight regular season games, followed by the one day playoffs on October 19.

“As an organization, we’re really happy that we’ve been able to provide soccer programming in the community for more than half of the calendar year in 2023, and we’re working to do that again in 2024,” said Blancher.

In 2023, SDUFC had soccer programming in 31 out of 52 weeks in the year – between indoor winter, summer and fall outdoor leagues.

Registration numbers are lower this year than at this time last year, but he said that the summer weather has a factor in that too.

“People aren’t looking to the fall yet with summer vacations still going on,” he explained. “But it’s really important to get the registration numbers now as there is a lot of planning and work that has to be done between the deadline and the September 7 season start.”

As with all SDUFC programs, there are no residency restrictions nor are there any additional fees for players who reside outside of South Dundas. Registration fees are $50 per player until the August 11.

Late registrations may be accepted after the deadline, however those are subject to an $30 late fee per player.

Registration is available online at South Dundas United’s website at www.southdundasunited.ca

