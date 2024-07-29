Obituary – Margaret Rutley

Passed away peacefully at the Extendicare Countryside Nursing Home in Sudbury on Saturday, July 27, 2024, Margaret Rutley (nee Lalonde) of Williamsburg, age 96. Beloved wife of the late Alcide Dube and the late Dwayne Rutley. Dear companion of Ken Tait of Lunenburg. Loving mother of Cecile Payne (Steve) of Val Caron and Arthur Dube (Kim) of Kitchener. Dear sister of Doreen McKellar of Ottawa and Norman Lalonde (late Marion) of Ottawa. Margaret will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Natasha, Jonathon, Madison (Dan), Rheanna and her great-granddaughter Katie. She was predeceased by her parents Andre and Celina Lalonde (nee Parisien), her daughter Linda Dube, her sisters Bernadette Dube (Emile), Gertrude Desnoyers (Ernest), Beatrice Peters (Andy), Georgette Gault (Johnny) and her brothers Leo Lalonde (Jeannine) and Desmond Lalonde (Joan). She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Friday, August 9th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. and on Saturday, August 10th from noon until time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. Donations to J.W. MacIntosh Community Support Services would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

