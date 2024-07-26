Obituary – Christopher Cinnamon

Passed away suddenly as the result of a motorcycle accident on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, Chris Cinnamon of St. Albert, age 52. Loving companion of Christine Burns. Beloved son of Barbara Larmour of Morrisburg and Jim Cinnamon of Ingleside. Dear father of Bodey Cinnamon, Jessa Cinnamon, Brianna Lewis, Alyssondra Cinnamon and Darcy Cinnamon. Dear brother of Tammy Cinnamon-Phillips (Scott) of Creston, B.C., Amanda Cinnamon-Akins (Andrew) of Morrisburg, Dianna Cinnamon of Ottawa and Shelby Cinnamon of Williamsburg. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents Arthur and May Harper, his paternal grandparents Donald and Norma Cinnamon and his brother Mark Cinnamon. He is also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral Arrangements

A public graveside service will be held at the Ormond Cemetery on Saturday, August 3rd at 11 a.m. followed by a celebration of Chris’s life at the Morewood Recreation Centre. Donations to CHEO would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

