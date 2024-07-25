Vandalism setback for GTR 1008 restoration

MORRISBURG – Volunteers with the Friends of Grand Trunk Railroad 1008 were alerted to a significant amount of damage to the historic train display and train station at Crysler Park.

Sometime between July 17 and 18, nearly 20 windows were broken in the baggage car, passenger car, and the Aultsville train station. Additionally, a panel in a recently restored sliding baggage door was kicked in. Damage is estimated to be valued at about $5,000.

“It’s not just disappointing, it’s disheartening,” said Friends of GTR1008 President Kirsten Gardner. “Our season had been planned out for repairs already. This just adds to the long list.”

Volunteers have been working on the display this summer, continuing a program of cosmetic restoration that began two years ago.

“We just finished a roof replacement and have been working on the locomotive.”

She confirmed that nothing was stolen during the vandalism spree as volunteers and any of the tradespersons involved do not store their equipment on site.

SD&G OPP are currently investigating the incident. No update was available as of Tuesday morning (July 23).

Gardner said that since the group posted on its social media channel about the incident, they have received several offers for material and financial support to repair the damage.

“Within a day, three different companies offered glass or Plexiglas for replacing the damaged windows,” she said. “Several people have offered to donate towards the repairs as well.”

The St. Lawrence Parks Commission, which owns the station and the land the GTR 1008 display is on has been assisting as well.

“The SLPC has been very responsive as their staff are as upset as we are about the damage,” said Gardner. “They’ve been great to help us with securing the display. They know we are a volunteer group.”

While much of the damage is broken glass, the work involved to replace the glass in a 110-plus year old train display is not that simple. Combined with repairs to the sliding baggage car door, repairs will push back other work on the site.

“It’s pushing us to replace things we had not planned to replace,” she explained. “We didn’t budget for this. It’s a setback. It could have been a lot worse.”

Gardner said that the community support is appreciated by everyone involved in the group.

“Moving forward, the Friends of 1008 will need continued support as they repair the damage and continue the planned work for this year,” Gardner said. “It all goes back to this, the community wanted this landmark saved. We as a group want this to look good, that’s why we are doing what we’re doing.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about the vandalism should contact SD&G OPP at 1-800-310-1122. Tips can also be reported through CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

