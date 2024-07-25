Council eyeing surplus land sales

MORRISBURG – South Dundas council is considering divesting the municipality of some municipally-owned land.

South Dundas council held a committee of the whole meeting July 17 to consider the future of two dozen properties located across the municipality.

During the committee of the whole meeting, no binding decisions are made. It is an opportunity for council to provide input and guidance to staff as they work towards preparing future reports to council.

All types of properties were discussed including open space and residential land in the vicinity of Iroquois Point, including the former Lockmaster’s house property, which has the potential to be deemed surplus for sale on the open market.

Selling off a portion of property surrounding Matilda Hall for potential residential use is also being considered.

Industrial holdings in the vicinity of the vicinity of the former Morrisburg train station and former Iroquois train station property could also be considered for sale for future development.

The Surplus Land Listing report to council from Tia Fraser Dupuis, acting economic development and communications officer addresses properties in and around the Morrisburg industrial park which could be deemed surplus for transfer to the local conservation authority.

The land listing included portions of several parks including Render Park, Haldane Park, Orchard Way Park, Duncan Park, Coyle Drive Park, West End Terrace Park, Bayview Park, and McIntosh Park, with staff comments: “A portion(s) of the lot may be severed and deemed surplus for the open market.”

While no decisions were made at this meeting, council did share thoughts concerning the potential sale of parkland.

“It’s a hard sell to convince me to lose green space,” said South Dundas deputy mayor Marc St. Pierre. “I’m hesitant about losing any green space.”

“I’m not particularly interested in losing any park space as we continue to grow,” said South Dundas councillor Danielle Ward.

Regarding the Haldane Park property in Iroquois, South Dundas mayor Jason Broad said: “That’s a property I’d like to hold on to for recreation.” Council agreed.

While generally not interested in the potential sale of parkland, there were some exceptions to the rule.

Regarding the 7.5 acres of Coyle Drive, which includes a park, St. Pierre said: “I would consider moving forward as a residential opportunity, but not include the park.”

Councillor Ward was against the idea of selling Bayview Park to make way for potential residential use.

“When people buy a lot, they pay a premium to purchase by a park. I’m against getting rid of this park,” she said.

However, she was in favour of considering selling off a portion of McIntosh Park.

“I would entertain this one. It’s the only one,” said Ward. “They would be nice lots.”

Two parcels of land identified by Cornwall Community Housing for possible future affordable housing projects are included in the surplus land listing.

The land beside the high school parking lot: “This will would be one for public input,” said Mayor Broad.

Ward suggested that the school board be involved in the public consultation. “I’d hate to see this put up for sale if the school board needs it.”

From these discussions, staff will work toward reports reflecting the will of council and bring them to council for the formal decisions to move forward with any land related action. The mayor expects to start seeing reports on some of the properties as soon as their next meeting in August.

