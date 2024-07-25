Townhouses deleted from Dutch Meadows plan

MORRISBURG – The latest change to the Dutch Meadows subdivision significantly reduces the ultimate number of housing units planned for that project.

South Dundas council approved a red line edit to the project at its July 17 meeting.

When the Dutch Meadows subdivision was first approved in 2018 it included a three building condominium block at the south end of the property.

However, following the effects of the pandemic on the housing industry, the developer pivoted plans to better meet the latest needs of the community switching the condominium block to an eight townhouse, 32 unit subdivision in 2023.

Working through the detailed design phase of the subdivision development process, engineering estimates exceeded expectations, so the developer applied to SDG to edit the scope of the project.

“The amount of infrastructure added up to more than they expected,” planner Stephanie Morin told council.

The latest approval eliminates the proposed townhouses and instead allows the land to be used to develop seven single detached dwelling lots on the south side of Rotterdam Way.

“It’s unfortunate going from 32 units to seven,” said South Dundas councillor Danielle Ward. “But I appreciate why they have gone this way. It’s the current reality of costs.”

Council voted to approve the edit. South Dundas deputy mayor Marc St. Pierre declared conflict of interest in this matter because of his employment and participated neither in the discussions nor the vote.

