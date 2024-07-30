Obituary – Baukje Van Der Veen

Passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home in Williamsburg on Sunday, July 28, 2024, Baukje Van Der Veen (nee Oldenburger), formerly of Morewood, age 90. Beloved wife of the late Abraham Van Der Veen for 67 years. Loving mother of Jeannie Casselman (Jack) of Williamsburg, Jack (Marjorie) of Williamsburg, Robert (Bev) of Williamsburg, Dianne Shane (Sheldon) of Crysler, John (Monica) of Moose Creek and Nancy Nelson of Iroquois. Dear sister of Wobbina Sluiskes (Gerrit) of Iroquois. Dear sister-in-law of Joanne Oldenburger of Wellesley. She was predeceased by her parents Wopke and Janke Oldenburger (nee Westerhof), her sister Jitske “Jean” Douma (Wytze) and her brother Halbe “Albert” Oldenburger. Baukje will be fondly remembered by 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Chesterville on Thursday, August 1st from 6-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the Morewood Presbyterian Church on Friday, August 2nd at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Morewood Presbyterian Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Royal Canadian Legion in Chesterville. Donations to Morewood Presbyterian Church would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at www.marsdenmclaughlin.com.

