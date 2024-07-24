This week’s headlines in The Leader – July 24, 2024

July 24, 2024 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Vandalism setback for GTR 1008 restoration;
  • Council eyeing surplus land sales;
  • Morris Glen now ahead of schedule;
  • Townhouses deleted from Dutch Meadows plan;
  • Iroquois welcomes 56th Fly-In Breakfast;
  • $221,000 surplus recorded for 2023;
  • Editorial – Action needed before tragedy occurs;
  • Soccer Club’s Loonie 4 Goals fundraiser nets over $1,000;
  • Thompson Timber Mart celebrates major milestone;
  • Maggie’s Wake set for Harmony;
  • These stories and much more in The Leader.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories published online beginning Thursday.

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news in your community by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.

Subscribe to Email Alerts

Enter your email address to subscribe to Email Alerts and receive notifications of new posts by email whenever The Leader publishes new content on our website.