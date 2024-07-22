Obituary – Mary “Catherine” Guse

Passed away peacefully at the Maxville Manor on July 17, 2024, at the age of 88. Cathy was predeceased by her loving husband Roy Clifford Guse, her parents Evelyn and Percy Warmington, her sister Wilma (late Robert) Fenton, her great-nephew Matthew Woof and her in-laws Arnold and Angela Guse, Leonard and Joan Guse and Doreen Stroeder. She is survived by her daughters Bonnie (David) VanMoorsel and Carol Ann (James) Byvelds, her grandchildren Andrew (Becky) VanMoorsel, Stephanie (Brody) Dafoe, Matthew (Marcie) VanMoorsel, Dan (Jenn) Byvelds, and Joshua (Maggie) Byvelds, as well as her great-grandchildren Peyton, Maddie, Abbigail, Grace, Evelyn, Deacon, Beckett, Ila, Hope and Cole, and brother-in-law Charlie (late Naomi) Guse, sister-in-law Patricia (late Earl) Guse, sister-in-law Marjorie (late Ross) Guse. She will be dearly missed by her numerous nieces and nephews, and especially her nieces Sandra (John) Butt and Brenda Woof and her nephew Paul (Colleen) Fenton, and her dear friends Ann Disheau and Anne Cordes.

Cathy was born and raised in the Owen Sound area, married and moved to Morrisburg where she formed lasting friendships and enjoyed various part-time jobs. She especially cherished her time as a school crossing guard.

The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care Cathy received at the Hartford Retirement Residence and the amazing care and compassion she received during the last year and a half at the Maxville Manor. The Maxville Manor staff truly do “serve with their hearts”. We will be forever grateful for their amazing care.

Funeral Arrangements

A private family graveside service will be held at Iroquois Point Cemetery. Donations to the Maxville Manor Foundation would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

