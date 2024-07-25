Thompson Timber Mart celebrates major milestone

IROQUOIS– “I don’t think that our great grandfather, Thomas, could have ever imagined that five generations later our Thompson family would still be here in Iroquois,” said Janis Thompson, addressing the crowd at the Thompson anniversary ribbon cutting ceremony held on Saturday, July 20. This very special event officially launched a week of celebrations as Thompson Timber Mart held its 160th anniversary, as a vital and dedicated company in the South Dundas community. “We are very grateful to all the people who have supported us for all these years.”

The entire Thompson family, oldest to the newest members, was joined by Mayor Jason Broad, MPP Nolan Quinn, MP Eric Duncan and Candace Latulippe, of the Iroquois and District Business Group, outside the company headquarters for the start of a week long celebration.

A number of special presentations were made to Thompson’s during the opening ceremony.

As MP Duncan said, in his congratulatory remarks, “This is a unique company, one that is older than Canada itself.” MPP Quinn spoke of how wonderful it was to have a company of this calibre in South Dundas. Mayor Broad observed that “where Ontario began should be posted on this building.” (Council is actually arranging for an historic plaque to be placed recognizing Thompson’s). And Latulippe pointed out that “You help make us a strong community. We are grateful to have you here.”

Thompsons was founded in 1864 by Thomas Allan Thompson, who eventually purchased a horse and buggy and began delivering ice. He later purchased a lumber business from James Carman, and by 1904, Thompson’s was a major coal supplier. By the end of World War II, cars and trucks had long replaced the old horses and buggies. The company expanded into lumber, and, until 1981, oil, as various family members took over the ownership over the years.

Now, under 2024 proprietors, Jamie and Karen Thompson, Thompson Timber Mart continues to offer customers quality products and small town service. The company motto remains “Treat your customers the way that you would like to be treated.”

At the end of the Saturday celebration, Jamie Thompson observed, “Hey, hey, what a day! Thank you for sharing with us. We have many events planned to cap this week, including a golf tournament where the Dundas County Hospice will receive the proceeds. 160 years! This is truly a special day!”

