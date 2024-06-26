Province pauses wetlands mapping process

MORRISBURG – The provincial government has halted the current wetlands consultation process by area conservation authorities.

In a June 25 letter from the Ministry of Natural Resources to South Nation Conservation Authority Chief Administrative Officer Carl Bickerdike, the province ordered an immediate pause in the process.

“On behalf of the Ministry of Natural Resources, I request that you immediately pause your current wetland policy and mapping update process,” said Jennifer Keyes, with the Ministry. “During this interim pause, we will work with you and the membership of your conservation authority over the coming months to clarify the application of the regulation within your jurisdiction and develop any needed guidance or locally-responsive approaches to the regulation of wetlands, in consultation with municipalities, landowners, businesses, the agricultural community, and the public.”

The pause comes after several stakeholders including municipalities, landholders, and farmers called for a review of the consultation process and wetlands involved.

The review by the Rideau Valley, South Nation, and Raisin Region conservation authorities began after April 1 changes to legislation and regulations concerning wetlands mapping. The setback for provincially significant wetlands was reduced, and the provision for the inclusion of local wetlands added. The CAs began their consultation process this spring, which raised the ire of stakeholders.

The draft map provided by South Nation Conservation added many forested areas. Farmers questioned the wetlands involved due to the elevation of those lands. Other lands added included some portions of municipal drains, which raised questions about adding a level of complexity to maintenance. Furthermore, landowners were upset that additional wetlands designations would limit use of their property, or add the extra expense of a permitting process.

Monday night (June 24), Township of Edwardsburgh-Cardinal council passed a motion calling for the process to be halted and a more through consultation with all affected property owners undertaken. South Dundas Mayor Jason Broad said that he would consider the same action following the planned June 27 public meeting at SNC’s offices in Finch.

Reacting to the province’s pause of the consultation process, Broad told The Leader, “It’s been a busy week working with our MPP, Councillors, and residents on the wetland mapping roll out. I’m pleased to see the Ministry step in and put a pause on the process so it can be evaluated and communicated in a proper way with our municipality, stakeholders, and property owners. This way we may have a good, strong, and local approach.”

Edwardsburgh-Cardinal Mayor Tory Deschamps said in a statement, “On behalf of Edwardsburgh-Cardinal Council, our residents, and stakeholders, we are pleased to hear that there has been a pause of the wetland mapping. As a Council we will always advocate on behalf of our residents and the agricultural community to make sure their development and landowner rights are not diminished. We patiently wait for more information from the Province of Ontario and related Ministries regarding how the process will advance.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

