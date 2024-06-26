This week’s headlines in The Leader – June 26, 2024

June 26, 2024 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Call for review of new wetlands mapping by SNC – read an update to this story online (here);
  • South Dundas council dissolves Morrisburg BIA;
  • Many hands make light work – South Dundas Fire and Emergency Services receive new fire truck;
  • Land deal ends ED-19 landfill permanently;
  • South Dundas holds strategic plan meeting;
  • Council reconsiders donation;
  • Editorial – Consultation process needs a redo;
  • Celebrations of education – Morrisburg Pubic, Iroquois Public, and St. Mary-St. Cecilia Catholic grads;
  • South Dundas United MW5 results;
  • These stories and more in The Leader.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories published online beginning Thursday. Looking for more graduation photos? Pick up a copy of our July 3 print edition for photos from the Seaway District Intermediate School (Grade 8) and Seaway District High School (Grade 12) grads.

 

