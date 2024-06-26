This week’s headlines in The Leader – June 26, 2024

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- Call for review of new wetlands mapping by SNC – read an update to this story online (here);
- South Dundas council dissolves Morrisburg BIA;
- Many hands make light work – South Dundas Fire and Emergency Services receive new fire truck;
- Land deal ends ED-19 landfill permanently;
- South Dundas holds strategic plan meeting;
- Council reconsiders donation;
- Editorial – Consultation process needs a redo;
- Celebrations of education – Morrisburg Pubic, Iroquois Public, and St. Mary-St. Cecilia Catholic grads;
- South Dundas United MW5 results;
- These stories and more in The Leader.
Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories published online beginning Thursday. Looking for more graduation photos? Pick up a copy of our July 3 print edition for photos from the Seaway District Intermediate School (Grade 8) and Seaway District High School (Grade 12) grads.