Obituary – Raymond Guindon

Passed away peacefully at the Kemptville District Hospital on Saturday, June 22, 2024, Ray Guindon, formerly of Cardinal and Iroquois, age 89. Loving father of Steven Guindon (Tammy) of Pincher Creek, Alta., Pamela Guindon of East York, Valerie Davis (Terry) of Kemptville and Vanessa Guindon (Todd) of Winchester Springs. Dear brother of Yvonne Soyka of Woodstock. Ray will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Steven Lee, Liana, Kevin, Kyle, Lara, Alice, Nathan, and his great-grandchildren Elyssa, Ryker and Avaleigh. Dear brother-in-law of Joan Hall of Manitoulin Island. He was predeceased by his parents Levi and Alberta Guindon (nee Sauve), his son Kevin Guindon, and his brothers Albert Hall, Gerald Hall and Gilbert Hall. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A private family graveside service will be held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Mariatown. Donations to Kemptville District Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

