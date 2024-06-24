Obituary – Patricia Dillon

Passed away suddenly at home on Thursday, June 20, 2024, Patricia Dillon (nee Ramsay) of Morrisburg, age 77. Beloved wife of the late Donald Dillon. Loving mother of Scott Dillon of Ottawa, Greg Dillon of Alberta, Tim Dillon (Laurie) of Pakenham and Dawn McClelland (Perry) of Stittsville. Patricia will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Josh, Carson, Owen and Gracie. She is survived by several brothers and sisters. She was predeceased by her parents Carl and Audrey Ramsay (nee Barklett).

Funeral Arrangements

There will be no visitation or funeral service. Inurnment will be at Iroquois Point Columbarium. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

