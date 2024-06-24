Obituary – Carl VanAllen

Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, June 22, 2024, Carl VanAllen of Williamsburg, age 73. Loving husband of Ruby VanAllen (nee Barkley) for 55 years. Loving father of Tina VanAllen (Steve Coligan) of Morrisburg and Terry Van Allen (Kerry) of Ingleside. Dear brother of Lyle VanAllen (Eleanor) of Williamsburg. Carl will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Jazmynn (Joe), Carly (Kyle), Hannah (Chris), Abby, Kaleb and his great-grandchildren Charlotte, Thomas and John. He was predeceased by his parents Arnold and Goldie VanAllen (nee Beckstead). He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Tuesday, June 25th from 6-9 p.m. A Masonic Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday evening at 5:30 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 26th at 11 a.m., followed by cremation. A reception will follow at the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg. Donations to the Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

