Obituary – Lyle Gallinger

Passed away peacefully at the Dundas Manor Nursing Home in Winchester on Friday, June 21, 2024, Lyle Gallinger of Williamsburg, age 92. Beloved husband of the late Jean Gallinger (nee Coughler). Loving father of Bonnie Shay (Doug) of Dunbar and Donna Romhild (John) of Metcalfe. Lyle will be fondly remembered by his grandson Mitchell Shay (Liz). He was predeceased by his sister Jean Kilgour and his brother Harold. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 25th from 11 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. Donations to the Dundas Manor Nursing Home would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

