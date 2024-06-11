Obituary – Patricia Levere

Passed away peacefully at home on Friday June 7, 2024, Patricia Levere (nee Barkley) of Iroquois, age 73. Loving wife of Lyle Levere for almost 51 years. Loving mother of Dawn Levere (Ross Seguin) of Cornwall. Dear sister of Bob Ferguson (late Gail) of Montreal. Pat will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Caleb and Mae. She was predeceased by her parents Lorne and Mary Barkley (nee Galaher).

Funeral Arrangements

A public inurnment service will be held at the Iroquois Point Columbarium on Friday June 21st at 12:30 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Pat’s life at the Royal Canadian Legion in Iroquois from 1-4 p.m. Donations to Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family.” Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

