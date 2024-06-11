Obituary – Alan McQuigge

Suddenly on Sunday, June 9, 2024. Alan McQuigge of Iroquois at the age of 80. Dearly beloved husband of Alma McQuigge. Dear stepfather of Christina Rivette and Julie Rivette. Survived by his brother Jack and his wife Linda of Iroquois. Predeceased by his sister Betty McQuigge. Sadly, missed by 5 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren 2 nieces and nephews and 2 great nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A graveside service will be held at the Iroquois Point Cemetery on Monday, June 24 at 11am. Donations to the Charity of Choice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family.” Arrangements entrusted to the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home, Iroquois, Ontario

