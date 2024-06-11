Obituary – Lise Coulter

Passed away peacefully at the Cornwall Community Hospital on Friday June 7, 2024, with her daughters by her side, Lise Coulter (nee Croteau) of Iroquois, age 80. Loving wife and best friend of Roger Coulter for 60 years. Cherished mother of Diane MacIntyre (James) of Iroquois and Paula McDonald (Steve) of Brockville. Dear sister of John Croteau (Carol) of Tincap, Guy Croteau (Nancy) of Iroquois and Luc Croteau (Monique) of Gananoque. Lise will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Joshua, Chelsea (Brett), Brody (Kathleen), Noah (Kyra), Marc, Kate (Matt), Mitchell (Melissa), Reed and her great-grandchildren Bo, Parker, Anna and Hudson. Lise was predeceased by her parents Paul and Gertrude Croteau (nee Tardif), her sister Suzanne and her brothers Yvon, Rene, Frank and Paul Jr. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Family and friends are welcome to attend a Celebration of Lise’s life at the Royal Canadian Legion in Iroquois on Sunday, June 23rd from 2-5 p.m. Donations to the Cornwall Community Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family.” Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

