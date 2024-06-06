Popular actor joins talented cast of Perfect Wedding at Upper Canada Playhouse

MORRISBURG – It’s time to get ready to laugh, and to take in some of the finest theatre in the province as Upper Canada Playhouse kicks off its flagship summer season with the hilarious shenanigans in Robin Hawdon’s comic delight, ‘Perfect Wedding.’ From start to finish, crowds are going to love this wild ride of laughter as six characters desperately struggle to pull off a wedding – that has gone disastrously and hilariously wrong.

June might be the traditional month for weddings, with family and friends gathered to celebrate the joyous event – but this one is not going to be the Perfect Wedding. In fact, far from it.

The groom wakes up on his wedding day to discover an unknown girl in bed with him: they are total strangers to each other, and neither knows how the other got there. And that’s just for starters.

Soon all sorts of unsuspecting people are dragged into the confusion. The real bride has arrived. The best man desperately attempts to cover for the groom, by declaring the mystery girl is his girlfriend. That is, until his actual girlfriend arrives to join him at the wedding! Then the confused chamber maid is roped into the conspiracy. And what do you do when the bride’s MOTHER arrives at the bridal suite. Chaos and disaster – but huge laughs for the audience as this light-hearted romp unfolds.

Director Donnie Bowes has assembled a brilliant cast for ‘Perfect Wedding.’ “Our actors come from all parts of the country and have impressive resumes from other companies and from television and motion picture work,” Bowes said. “It’s always a pleasure to treat our audiences to the talent they bring to our productions.”

Audience favourite AnnaMarie Lea (pictured right), director of Alberta’s Cow Patti Theatre, is making a very welcome return to the Playhouse. She was seen in last year’s hit, ‘Drinking Alone,’ and in countless other great shows such as ‘Cemetery Club,’ ‘Steel Magnolias’ and the ‘Great Kooshog Lake Hollis McCauley Fishing Derby.’

Debbie Collins wowed Playhouse audiences in such productions as ‘Doris and Ivy in the Home’ and ‘Where You Are.’ She has appeared in major theatres including the Stirling Festival Theatre, the Orillia Opera House and Theatre Orangeville. At Orangeville she debuted her Christmas pantomime, ‘Cinderella: If the Shoe Fits.’

‘Perfect Wedding’ will also see some new faces in the sterling cast. Kelly van der Burg has appeared at Drayton Entertainment and Theatre Aquarius, and acted on television in ‘Heartland,’ ‘Frankie Drake’ and ‘Borje: The Journey of a Legend.’ Ryan Sheedy plays the recurring role of Constable Evans in season 16 of CBC’s ‘Murdoch Mysteries’. Alexandra Brynn has appeared at such major theatres as the Citadel Theatre and the Arts Club Theatre as well as the US/UK National Tour of the Hollywood Special Effects Show.

The sets and lighting designs for ‘Perfect Wedding’ are by talented Playhouse technical director Sean Free, with costume designs Alex Amini, who has designed costumes for over 75 Playhouse productions. The scenic painting is by John Thompson, who has worked with the Playhouse for 16 seasons. Come out and enjoy the outstanding and hilarious start to the season at Upper Canada Playhouse and be ready to laugh. ‘Perfect Wedding’ runs June 6-30. Contact the Playhouse box office for tickets and information.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

