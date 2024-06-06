South Dundas United Match Week 2 results

IROQUOIS – Wales continued their good start to the season in the BMO U11 Soccer League with a 5-1 win on June 1 over Hungary.

Chase Pellegrini opened scoring for Wales in the first half, followed by a pair of goals by Nolan Tyo. Wales led 3-0 at half time. Andrew Claxton’s goal for Hungary in the second half put the team back in the match, but goals by Duncan De Vries and Pellegrini resulted in the 5-1 win for Wales.

Match Week Two action continued in the league with Greece defeating Czechia 2-0. The teams were goalless in the first half. Blake Merkley-Carroll broke the log-jam in the second half. Emily Goudreau added to the team’s lead and eventual 2-0 win.

A pair of goals by Maverick Dejong in the opening half gave Costa Rica a 2-0 lead over Argentina by half time. The match turned on its head in the second half with Argentina scoring six goals in 15 minutes to Costa Rica’s one. Argentina won 6-3. Will Casselman and Sebastien Leblanc-Stitt each scored hat-tricks in the match, Findlay Mossman scored Costa Rica’s third goal.

In BMO U18 Soccer League play Saturday, Belgium moved into sole possession of top spot in the standings with a 5-2 win over Portugal. Leonardo Aliaga and Chase Alger scored in the first half for Belgium however Gavin Pergunas cut their lead in half with his goal for Portugal. An unlucky bounce in front of Portugal’s goal resulted in an own-goal scored in favour of Belgium. Belgium led 3-1 at half-time.

Kade VanBeilen scored two goals for the Belgian side, while Pergunas found his way past goalkeeper Elliott Blancher to the back of the net for Portugal for his second goal of the game.

In the other U18 league match of the week, Iceland blanked Mexico 2-0. Stevie Amagoalik and Jaidin Richmire each scored for Iceland in the match.

Ukraine won their second match of the season, besting Ireland 2-1 in BMO U14 Soccer League action. Ireland took 1-0 lead thanks to a goal by Jack Stone, but the green team then conceded an own goal in Ukraine’s favour, tying the match at one goal apiece. Lennox Corneau scored the game winning goal for Ukraine in the second half.

Columbia earned their first win of the season, doubling Finland 4-2. Columbia opened up a 2-1 lead by half time with a brace by Alex Biemond. Kane Casselman’s goal in the first half kept Finland in the match. Taylor Cochrane’s brace in the second half sealed the match for Columbia. McKinley Lalonde-Testerink scored the second goal for Finland, his first of the season.

In Tim Hortons TimBITS U9 Soccer League play, a trio of shut outs took place this match week. Australia blanked Ecuador 3-0, France beat Uruguay 3-0, and Netherlands defeated Northern Ireland 1-0. South Korea won over Italy 4-1.

Five goal games were the trend in the Tim Hortons TimBITS U7 Soccer League. Germany defeated Poland 5-1, while Canada beat Denmark by the same score. Scotland shut out Croatia 5-0 in their league match.

In the Tim Hortons TimBITS U5 Soccer League, Switzerland won 4-0 over England, Brazil won 3-2 over Japan, Norway doubled United States 2-1, and South Africa won 4-1 over Spain.

Next week’s matches: Spain vs Norway; South Africa vs Brazil; Japan vs England; Switzerland vs United States; Portugal vs Mexico; Iceland vs Belgium; Poland vs Denmark; Germany vs Scotland; Croatia vs Canada; Wales vs Costa Rica; Argentina vs Czechia; Hungary vs Greece; Ireland vs Finland; Ukraine vs Columbia; Netherlands vs Uruguay; Australia vs Italy; South Korea vs France; and Ecuador vs Northern Ireland.

