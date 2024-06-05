This week’s headlines in The Leader – June 5, 2024

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- Spending up in draft 2024-25 UCDSB budget;
- St. Lawrence Medical Clinic welcomes Great River Doc;
- Relay for Life raises over $17K;
- Road works ahead;
- Engine repairs exceeds budget;
- Editorial: Federal ruling puts media future at risk;
- Remembering D-Day – 80 years later;
- Morrisburg Canada Day plans coming together;
- Popular actor joins talented cast of Perfect Wedding at Upper Canada Playhouse.;
- Seaway Track and Field ends in Belleville;
- South Dundas United Match Week 2 results;
- These stories and more in The Leader.
Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories published online beginning Thursday.