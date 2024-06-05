This week’s headlines in The Leader – June 5, 2024

June 5, 2024 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Spending up in draft 2024-25 UCDSB budget;
  • St. Lawrence Medical Clinic welcomes Great River Doc;
  • Relay for Life raises over $17K;
  • Road works ahead;
  • Engine repairs exceeds budget;
  • Editorial: Federal ruling puts media future at risk;
  • Remembering D-Day – 80 years later;
  • Morrisburg Canada Day plans coming together;
  • Popular actor joins talented cast of Perfect Wedding at Upper Canada Playhouse.;
  • Seaway Track and Field ends in Belleville;
  • South Dundas United Match Week 2 results;
  • These stories and more in The Leader.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories published online beginning Thursday.

 

