Spectacular summer season continues at the Upper Canada Playhouse

MORRISBURG – “We have found that, over the years, a combination of laughter and music are hugely popular with our audiences. Our off season concerts are very diversified: since February we’ve staged the ‘Summer of Love,’ ‘O Canada! We Sing for Thee!’ and ‘Opry Gold.’ People packed those shows, and we find that they then come back to enjoy our regular summer of comedy.”

Donnie Bowes, artistic director of Upper Canada Playhouse, was discussing the wonderful productions which lie ahead at one of South Dundas’ most popular tourist attractions, the Playhouse. 2024 marks the theatre’s 41st season. With a well deserved reputation as one of the premiere small theatres in Ontario, the Playhouse has become a go-to destination for music and comedy lovers from the US, Ontario and Quebec. The first comedy of the current season, a ‘Perfect Wedding,’ by Robin Hawdon, opens next week, running June 6 -30.

“‘A Perfect Wedding’ is the perfect start to our summer of comedies,” Bowes laughed. “It’s a raucous comedy where a groom awakes in the HoneyMoon Suite on the morning of his wedding day – to discover a strange young lady beside him. He has absolutely no idea who she is or how she got there. And then the real bride arrives! Pandemonium. Disaster for them, but hilarious fun for the audience. A talented, experienced cast of six actors create this wonderful comic romp.”

July 4 sees the return of a show that was an audience favourite some seasons ago, Norm Foster’s ‘Bedtime Stories.’ “Norm is one of Canada’s most loved playwrights – and this is one of his most popular shows. The audience will meet 15 hilarious, wildly different characters who will share their stories. And all of the events will take place on an amazing set, designed with six bedrooms that can change in an instant. Yet all of these stories connect up somehow by the end of the show – the audience will really enjoy this one.”

August 1-25, Upper Canada Playhouse will host the premiere of a sparkling new comedy by playwright John Spurway, ‘Leaving Marjorie Bliss.’ “Many of John’s plays have been produced in other theatres,” Bowes said, “but he has chosen the Playhouse to open his latest show. The comedy is set in a Seniors Home, and involves three very funny female residents – who do not want to be in this seniors home! In fact, they are in the midst of planning ‘an escape’ so they can check into a ‘better establishment.’ And then, just as final plans for the Great Escape kick into high gear, a very handsome widower arrives at the Marjorie Bliss Retirement Home – and fireworks erupt.”

The last comedy production of the season, opening September 5, brings Norm Foster back to the Playhouse, where he will stage his brand new show, ‘Those Movies.’ “Norm is very much an audience favourite,” Bowes explained.

“He has the wonderful ability to create characters who are completely believable, even in the most awkward and hilarious situations. People love to follow the stories of these characters’ lives. In this new production, Harry and Milly are newly dating, and ask friend Patrick, and accident prone Chelsea, to double date with them at the movies. Could romance follow – as it does in the movies? Or, could something go wrong? Audiences will delight in finding out.”

A brilliant Chris McHarge production ‘Memphis to Motown,’ will open on stage October 17, bringing to life the music of the great legends – the Supremes, the Temptations, the Four Tops, Diana Ross – among many others, and backed by a dynamite live band. “If you loved other McHarge shows like the ‘Summer of Love,’ you’ll fall in love with this brand new concert.”

It wouldn’t be an Upper Canada Playhouse season, if Bowes did not present a special Christmas show. This year, November 28 – December 15, is the wonderful, and touching show, ‘Miracle on 34th Street.’ “This is a show that is full of happiness and hope, and leaves audiences thrilled. People love a show with a great story, and music, and this one delivers them all. We are bringing in very versatile actors, who are also singers and instrumentalists. And the key role of the little girl will be played by two young performers cast from right here in this community. The two girls will share the role. And there will be other smaller parts that will be cast from the talented kids in South Dundas. This is going to be a great Christmas show for adults, kids and schools.”

Developing a love of theatre and for performing explains why the Playhouse is also offering its Summer Theatre School again this year, under the direction of Mary Ellen Viau.

“This year we have also returned to the three and a half week runs for our shows,” Donnie Bowes explained. “More and more people are discovering the live theatre experience, and also discovering that there is just nothing like it – there are no comparisons. Live theatre is wonderful. Upper Canada Playhouse is also very proud that we bring large crowds to South Dundas, boosting tourism and helping our local economy.”

