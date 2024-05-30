South Dundas United’s Summer Season begins

IROQUOIS – South Dundas United’s 2024 Summer Soccer season kicked off May 25 with 18 games on the schedule for Match Week One. This season, 36 teams across six leagues will compete for their respective league championships.

Action began in the BMO U18 Soccer League where Belgium defeated Mexico 2-1. Chase Alger and Zach Quan scored in the first half for Belgium. Simon Martens scored in the second half for Mexico. Portugal shut out Iceland 1-0. The teams were level until Donovan Shaver’s goal late in the second half secured Portugal’s win. Up next, Portugal and Belgium will square off, while Iceland faces Mexico.

Bentley Johnson’s two goals helped lead Ukraine to a 4-0 shut out win over Finland in BMO U14 Soccer League play. Talon Brundige opened scoring for Ukraine in the first half, followed by Johnson’s brace, and a finishing goal by Lennox Corneau. A late goal by Ireland midfielder Jack Stone broke the deadlock between his team and Columbia in the other U14 match of the week. The teams were tied until the final minutes of the game. Next week: Ireland and Ukraine will meet, as well Finland and Columbia.

The opening matches of a season can lead to some uneven scoring, which was seen in the BMO U11 Soccer League. Wales shut out Czechia 9-0 in their Saturday match. Duncan DeVries and Noah Caers each scored hat tricks in the game, Nolan Tyo scored twice, and Bently Polite scored once for the league leaders.

Hungary also shut out their opponents, Costa Rica, 7-0. Andrew Claxton scored five goals in the match. Bentley Jamieson and Parker Johnston each scored for Hungary as well.

Argentina defeated Greece 5-1, thanks in part to a four-goal effort by Emmett Cooper-Kerkhof; Sebastien Leblanc-Stitt rounded out the scoring for Argentina. Liam Quan had the lone goal for Greece. Up next: Hungary will face Wales, Greece will play Czechia, and Costa Rica will square off against Argentina, all on June 1.

In the Tim Hortons TimBITS U9 Soccer League, Australia shut out Netherlands 7-0 while South Korea doubled Uruguay 4-2. Ecuador shut out Italy 2-0 and Northern Ireland beat France in a back and forth match that ended 5-3. Next week, Australia will meet Ecuador, France will play against Uruguay, Northern Ireland will meet the Netherlands, and South Korea will face Italy.

Tim Hortons TimBITS U7 Soccer League action saw a pair of 3-3 tie games. Croatia drew Denmark; while Poland scored a late goal to draw Scotland 3-3. Germany defeated Canada 4-2. Up next: Denmark will face Canada, Scotland will play Croatia, and Poland will meet Germany, all on June 1.

Lastly in the Tim Hortons TimBITS U5 Soccer League, Switzerland won 4-1 over Norway; Brazil won 4-1 over England, and Spain defeated Japan 7-1. The United States and South Africa tied 1-1. Next week: Brazil will play Japan, Norway will face the United States, South Africa will play Spain, and England will meet Switzerland.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

