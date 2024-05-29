This week’s headlines in The Leader – May 29, 2024

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

Sam Laurin inducted into Newspaper Hall of Fame;

Black History Exhibit celebration at Upper Canada Village;

Crews battle 30 acre wildfire;

County Road 18 motorcycle fatality;

Expanding school care programs too expensive says UCDSB;

Safety week nets 141 charges;

Editorial – A sudsy waste of $225 million by Doug Ford;

South Dundas United’s summer season begins;

Three Seaway DHS athletes qualify for East Regionals;

Spectacular summer season continues at the Playhouse;

These stories and much more in The Leader.

