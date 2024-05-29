Obituary – John “Jack” Allen Bailey

Peacefully at the Woodland Villa, Long Sault, on Tuesday May 28, 2024. Jack Bailey of Iroquois at the age of 96. Beloved husband of the late Jacqueline Montpetit and the late Kathleen Plumadore. Loving father of Ruby Ann and her husband Floyd Latulippe and Allen and his wife Lisa all of Iroquois and stepfather of Margaret Shaver (Derry Moke). Predeceased by his sister Margaret Tucker. Dear grandfather of Jackie (Danny) Ault, Candace Latulippe, Sheila (Scott) Durant, Reg (Joyce), Bradley, Kendra Held and Amber Bailey, 18 great grandchildren and 4 great great-grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A graveside service will be held at St. John’s Cemetery in Iroquois on Monday, June 10 at 11am followed by a reception at the R.C.L. Branch 370 Iroquois. Donations to the Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family.” Arrangements entrusted to the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home, Iroquois, Ontario

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

