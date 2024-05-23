Dundas Manor fundraising campaign reaches $13 million

WINCHESTER – The fundraising campaign to build the new Dundas Manor surpassed the $13 million mark.

The Winchester District Memorial Hospital Foundation made the announcement May 16.

Construction is underway and the fundraising is continuing as the foundation continues to strive to raise the needed $18 million from the community for the new home.

As of May 16, $13,354,446, which is 74 per cent of the fundraising goal has been achieved.

“Even though construction has started, the foundation team will be hard at work until all $18 million is raised for the new home,” said Kristen Casselman, WDMH Foundation managing director.

“Thank you to all the donors and volunteers who have supported the campaign so far,” said Casselman. “And thank you to everyone who is considering making a gift. We can’t wait to chat with you.”

The new Dundas manor will add new long term 30 beds, resulting in a 128 bed long term care home upon completion in 2026.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

