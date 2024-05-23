Rare achievement for South Dundas Taekwondo instructor Ralph Marin

By Addison Grant – Special to The Leader

IROQUOIS – A South Dundas Taekwondo instructor has achieved one of the rarest honours in the sport – the rank of Saesong or Grand Master.

Ralph Marin, who has been the instructor of the Taekwondo program in Iroquois since 2015, recently tested for his ninth-degree black belt, a rank that few within the Chan Hun International Taekwondo Federation achieve.

“I never thought that when I received my first-degree black belt that I would ever make it this far.” Marin said.

The test, which was held on May 8 in Ottawa at the RA Centre, was conducted by Senior Grand Master Phap Lu. He is the president and founder of the CHITF. It is rare for one ninth-degree test to happen – that night there were three: Marin, Peggy Seely from Ottawa, and Omar Tizio from Argentina.

During two hour long test, the candidates were made to perform various Taekwondo patterns including Won-Hyo, Chon-Ji, Tong-Il, and Moon-Moo. These multi-movement patterns make up the fundamentals of Taekwondo.

Candidates also had to perform one-step sparring, model sparring, and power breaking. Power breaking is a very precise form of target practice that requires the full focus of a competitor to strike a board at the ideal point at full power.

All three candidates successfully completed their tests to achieve the rank of Grand Master. Of an additional note, Seely becomes the first ever-female ninth-degree black belt in the CHITF.

“Taekwondo is more than a sport, it is a way of life for the mind, body, and soul, and because of that your journey never ends,” Marin said.

He has been an important figure and leader in the South Dundas community since moving to Iroquois in 2015 after running a Taekwondo dojang in Almonte for 15 years.

His original plan was to relax and enjoy this quiet community in retirement; however, the Municipality of South Dundas approached Marin with the idea of him instructing Taekwondo through a municipal recreation program. At first Marin’s answer was “no, thank you.” Eventually, he gave in and by September 2015, he was teaching a new generation of martial artists located out of the Iroquois Civic Centre. At the time he moved to Iroquois, he was a seventh-degree black belt. He achieved his eighth degree rank in 2019.

For Marin, Taekwondo has been a part of his life for 38 years.

“The mind tells your body what to do, how to train, how to perform techniques. As one’s body ages, and the physical techniques become challenges, the spirit takes over and it is that spirit in you that allows you to continue, although at your own pace,” Marin explained.

“Despite having physical roadblocks – quadruple bypass surgery and two knee surgeries – Taekwondo is a part of me and that can never, and will never change.”

Over the past 25 years of instructing, Marin said he has enjoyed watching his young students grow and progress, including the past nine in South Dundas.

That feeling has been mutual amongst his South Dundas students. Many of his current students said they were grateful for his work and dedication to the sport and also being able to see their master as a student like them.

“We couldn’t be prouder of his achievement,” said one student.

“Grand Master Marin has not only created a welcoming school, but an incredible community for us all.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

