This week’s headlines in The Leader – May 22, 2024

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- Dundas Manor reaches $13M;
- Iroquois Public School’s “Touch-A-Truck” event a hit;
- Putting a price tag on curbside waste collection;
- Rare achievement for South Dundas Taekwondo instructor Ralph Marin;
- Dairy Cares gives $78,305;
- Step back in time in Lamoureux Park;
- Editorial – New laws are not the same as action;
- Seaway athletes advance to EOSSAA track and field;
- Celtic Delights with Hadrian’s Wall;
- These stories and more this week in The Leader.
Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories published online beginning Thursday.