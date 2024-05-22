This week’s headlines in The Leader – May 22, 2024

May 22, 2024 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Dundas Manor reaches $13M;
  • Iroquois Public School’s “Touch-A-Truck” event a hit;
  • Putting a price tag on curbside waste collection;
  • Rare achievement for South Dundas Taekwondo instructor Ralph Marin;
  • Dairy Cares gives $78,305;
  • Step back in time in Lamoureux Park;
  • Editorial – New laws are not the same as action;
  • Seaway athletes advance to EOSSAA track and field;
  • Celtic Delights with Hadrian’s Wall;
  • These stories and more this week in The Leader.

