Celtic Delights with Hadrian’s Wall



MORRISBURG – Their sound has been described as “an impressive blend of Irish, Scottish and Canadian music fused with elements of jazz and rock.” And on Saturday, May 25, at 7 p.m., courtesy of Harmony Concerts, the talented artists of Hadrian’s Wall will be in concert at Stone Crop Acres.

Hadrian’s Wall is made up of Neil Emberg, Richard Irwin, Ashley MacLeod-McRae, Ewen McIntosh and Terry O’Farrell, all outstanding vocalists and musicians. They have released eight albums since 1995, and are currently putting the finishing musical touches to a new album which Neil Emberg calls “an album for all seasons, with hockey songs, Remembrance Day songs, summer songs, even some Christmas songs. It even includes ‘Sandals in the Snow,’ and what could be more Canadian than that.”

I asked Neil about Hadrian’s Wall’s passion for Celtic music. “Celtic music takes you to another time in life, another place in the world. Bag pipes can summon up Nova Scotia, Scotland, even Ireland and that music hits a deep chord in people. When we started Hadrian’s Wall, we began with pipes, then added fiddle, mandolin and drums. The music simply grew. And I really believe that music should transport people’s hearts.”

Since their start as a band, for some members nearly 30 years ago, these performers have also embraced other musical influences. “We have performed with pipe bands, in pubs, and in concert venues everywhere, and we’ve had many different performers work with us. While the core of our music remains Celtic, we are willing to try different approaches. During COVID we got to work with some Grammy and Juno winners, and some great jazz musicians. I think we are very open to all kinds of music.”

The artists of Hadrian’s Wall have all released independent works. They each bring individual strengths and inspirations to the creation of the band’s music. “Rick, Ashley and I often write songs,” Neil explained, “but we all get together and collaborate on our pieces. A new song may come to me, Ashley may write the instrumentals, we bring it to the group and they all work on it. Many things inspire us. We have lost some close friends like Gerry O’Neil, the Irish fiddler, and my piece, ‘There’s Magic in the Music’ was written for him. Inspiration can come from a lot of places.”

Hadrian’s Wall is a musical group that loves that deep connection it makes with live audiences. The artists look forward to performing in venues like Stone Crop Acres. “There is actually a challenge involved in performing before a live crowd,” Neil said.

“You must learn that the more you are yourself on the stage, the more people will open their arms to you. We love music, but we accept that we must work at it too. Within the band, we are a family, and this allows us to really be ourselves when we go out on stage. We love to entertain, and we totally love the fun of entertaining people. One of our most popular songs, regularly asked for by audiences, is ‘The Underwear Song’ , all about being on the road. Our hearts are in our music and we all love to share that feeling with an audience.”

I asked Neil what audiences should expect when Hadrian’s Wall comes to the Winery. “Bring your dancing shoes, and even a kilt if you want,” he laughed. “Bring your Scottish heritage, even if you’re Italian. We were once paid the compliment of being told, by other musicians, ‘You are the most Canadian band we know.’ At our concert we want people, and kids, who really seem to take to our music, to be out there tapping their toes. Hadrian’s Wall, we believe, appeals to all ages and all backgrounds.”

Hadrian’s Wall will be at Stone Crop Acres for one concert only, on May 25. Don’t miss the wonderful music, the joy, and the sheer fun of hearing these exuberant and talented singers and musicians.

