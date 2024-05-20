Obituary – Robert “Bob” Stewart Bradley

Peacefully after a long courageous battle at the Kingston Health Science Centre, on Sunday, May 19, 2024. Bob Bradley (Retired owner of Robert Air in Ottawa) of Iroquois, at the age of 77. Beloved husband of Teresa “Terri” Bradley (nee Clancy). Loving father of Andrew (Melanie), granddad of Parker and Isaac. Dear brother of Sharon Gaudet (Paul), Carol Aube (the Late Gilles), Colleen Lindstrom (the late Oa), Ronald Bradley (Dawne), Dale Bradley (Sue), and the late Karen Taylor (Colin). Survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Iroquois, on Tuesday, May 21, from 7-9pm. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Francis de Salles, 434 Second St. W. Cornwall, on Wednesday, May 22, at 10am. Donations to the Canadian Prostate Foundation, https://prostatecanada.ca/would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

