Obituary – Steven Haayema

December 19, 1969 - May 16, 2024

May 20, 2024 Editor Obituaries

Passed away suddenly at home on Thursday, May 16, 2024, Steven Haayema of Morrisburg, age 54. Beloved son of Pearl Haayema (nee VanderHeide) and the late Clarence Haayema.  Steve is survived by his son James Haayema of Prescott, his siblings Verna Perrault of Morrisburg, Jerry Haayema (Claire) of Williamsburg, Debbie Williamson (Corey) of Athens and Heather Myers (Tom) of Morrisburg and his nieces and nephews Amanda, Ryan, Tiffany, Alicia, Amber, Skye, Danielle, James, Blaine, Mackinley, T.J., Cole, Savannah and 10 great-nieces and great-nephews.  He is also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral Arrangements

A public graveside service will be held at the New Union Cemetery in Williamsburg on Friday, May 24th at 2 p.m.  Donations to the Diabetes Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family.   If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

