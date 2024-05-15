This week’s headlines in The Leader – May 15, 2024

May 15, 2024

This week in The Leader:

  • $8.8M price tag for Morris Glen expansion;
  • Local McHappy Day raises over $7,500 for Ronald McDonald House;
  • Dock improvements in the works for Universal Terminals;
  • Edwardsburgh-Cardinal future location of largest Battery Energy Storage System facility in Canada;
  • Seaway Greenhouse growing partnerships;
  • $600M overhaul for R.H. Saunders Power Dam in Cornwall;
  • Report – Matilda Waste Disposal Site lifespan down to 1.2 years;
  • Editorial – Cut the red tape for new ambulances;
  • More South Dundas staff changes;
  • Seaway Spartans shutout on the soccer pitch;
  • Summer Soccer season kicks off Saturday in Iroquois;
  • These stories and much more in The Leader.

