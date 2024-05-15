This week’s headlines in The Leader – May 15, 2024

- $8.8M price tag for Morris Glen expansion;
- Local McHappy Day raises over $7,500 for Ronald McDonald House;
- Dock improvements in the works for Universal Terminals;
- Edwardsburgh-Cardinal future location of largest Battery Energy Storage System facility in Canada;
- Seaway Greenhouse growing partnerships;
- $600M overhaul for R.H. Saunders Power Dam in Cornwall;
- Report – Matilda Waste Disposal Site lifespan down to 1.2 years;
- Editorial – Cut the red tape for new ambulances;
- More South Dundas staff changes;
- Seaway Spartans shutout on the soccer pitch;
- Summer Soccer season kicks off Saturday in Iroquois;
- These stories and much more in The Leader.
Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores today. Select stories published beginning Thursday.