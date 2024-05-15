Obituary – Jacques Cote

Jacques went to be with the Lord on May 9th, 2024, at his summer home near Morrisburg, Ontario, with his family by his side. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Carley) and loving father of Bruno (Sylvie), Benoit and Michaël (Marie). Jacques will be sadly missed by his grandchildren Jessica (Jordan), Charles-Alexy, Sarah-Laurence, David, Audrey (Nicolas), Samuel, Noah, Oceane and Jade, and by his 4 great grandchildren.Also survived by siblings Jacqueline, Pierre (Marcelle), Gilles (Diane), Alain (Manon), Shirley (Denis), Ludger and Line, along with many dear nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his father Ludger Côté, mother Armandine Dubard and brother-in-law Robert Bouchard.

Jacques was a member of the cadets in his teenage years and joined the military at the age of 18. After completing basic training, he served as a guard at La Citadelle de Québec and then went on to become a paratrooper with the Royal 22nd Regiment, aka the “Van Doos”. Known for his bravery, Jacques was always the first to volunteer, putting others ahead of himself no matter the situation.

For those who knew Jacques or spent any time with him, you quickly learned that his greatest passion in life was for God, and that others would know the deep love of God and His ways. In the second half of his life Jacques served as a pastor, teacher and church consultant in Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia. More recently he was a missionary in Mexico, as well as producing numerous teaching videos on YouTube, in French and English. Wherever he served, Jacques did so with all of his heart and was deeply loved and valued by many.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life to be held at 1:00 pm on June 8th, 2024, at Cardinal Community Church, 926 County Road #2, Cardinal ON. A special thank you to granddaughter Sarah-Laurence, for her exceptional nursing care of her grand-papa in his final days, to the palliative care team from Champlain Home & Community Care Services and the wonderful nurses from Bayshore.

In memory of Jacques, donations can be made to Youth With A Mission San Diego Baja – School Scholarships:

https://go.charitableimpact.com/ywam/YS01#m

In the “Message for Giving Group” write: Memorial Jacques Côté

Arrangements are in the care of the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home Iroquois, Ontario.

