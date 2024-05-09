Dundas groups favoured for 100 Women Who Care donations

MORRISBURG – “Even those who did not “win” tonight will still know that they have made their programmes and their needs known to a much, much larger audience through this event,” said Tracey Veinotte, a member of the 100 Women Who Care About South Dundas committee, “and this exposure could still turn things around for them.”

On Thursday evening, May 2, local women, who came forward to support charitable organizations in South Dundas, with donations of $100 each, or, in some cases more, gathered at Upper Canada Playhouse.

They heard presentations by six very worthy contenders for the $15,350 collected for the event.

The presentations made were on behalf of the Dundas Manor, Forward House, the Dundas Hospice, South Dundas United FC, Centre 105 and Accessibility Ramps for local beaches. Each representative made an excellent speech, explaining the project’s purposes and significance to the community. Then the attendees voted by ballot or online, if they were unable to attend the Playhouse gathering.

The guests also learned how the funds awarded last year had been used by recipients. Operation Back Pack continues to feed well over 200 children, and South Dundas Soccer has been able to replace equipment and boost programmes for children and teens.

At the end of the evening, when the votes were tabulated, the Dundas Manor was awarded $10,000 and the Dundas Hospice received $5,350.

WDMH Foundation funds will go towards the purchase of a new portable lift for Dundas Manor that will be moved to the new building when complete.

The Dundas County Hospice funds will help fund a parking lot at the Williamsburg office needed for user safety.

The 100 Women committee, made up of Janeen Wagemans, Tracey Veinotte, Monika St. Louis, Joanne Ouellette, Christyn Veinotte and Marilyn Crabtree, thanked sponsors and supporters for their caring and their generosity.

100 Women Who Care for South Dundas was created in 2015 and has now given almost $120,000 to community projects and charities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

