Obituary – Maurice Paquette

Suddenly at the Cornwall General Hospital on Tuesday, May 14, 204, Maurice Paquette of Cornwall, age 64. Beloved son of the late George and May Paquette (nee Tyo). Dear brother of Raymond Paquette (Traci) of Kansas City, Yvonne Snyder (Laszlo Feher) of Brockville and Richard Paquette (Nathalie Hebert) of Ottawa. Dear uncle of Matthew, Bradley, Tyler, Stacey, Hanna-Michelle, Tristan and great-uncle of Gavin. He is also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of Maurice’s life will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be at Iroquois Point Columbarium. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

