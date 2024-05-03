Obituary – Marilyn Hunt

Marilyn Hunt passed away suddenly on April 28 at the Owen Sound hospital with her beloved husband, Joe, at her side. She will be sadly missed by her sister Elizabeth McDonald of Belleville, her sister-in-law Margaret Orihel of Utah, step sister in law Hope Shyiak of London and by her many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Marilyn grew up in Morrisburg Ontario, the daughter of Harry and Mae Meikle. She became a teacher and taught in Kingston, Toronto and Metz, France before she married Joe.

Marilyn and her husband Joe met one evening at the RCAF officers mess in Metz, married in 1967 and spent over 56 loving years together. They lived in several US cities, most recently the suburbs of Washington DC. Ten years ago, they retired to Owen Sound – the area where Joe grew up.

As the sun and showers of April give us the prospect of spring, Marilyn looked forward to another season of golf at Legacy Ridge. Sadly, it was not to be.

A memorial service to celebrate Marilyn’s life will be held at Brian E. Wood Funeral Home, Owen Sound, 519-376-7492 on Monday, May 6, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. with Reverend Marsha Roberts officiating, followed by a reception at the funeral home. For those unable to attend in person, a livestream will be available through the funeral home website. Interment will take place in Leith Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Owen Sound Regional Hospital Foundation are appreciated. Online condolences can be sent to Marilyn’s family by visiting her memorial at www.woodfuneralhome.ca

