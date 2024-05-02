Keep trying: South Dundas not giving up on committees yet

MORRISBURG – Recruiting members for two municipal committees of council continues to be a struggle.

South Dundas council discussed the recruitment issues for its committees at its April 24 council meeting.

Director of Parks, Recreation, and Facilities David Jansen told council that the Carman House and Heritage Committee, and the Parks and Recreation Committee each struggled to attract interest from residents.

“We have been trying to recruit as best we can,” Jansen told council, explaining that the municipality has advertised the positions in multiple places.

“We’re looking for some direction, if we should keep trying to recruit for these committees,” he added.

The Parks and Recreation Committee so far has attracted only three applicants, while the Carman House and Heritage Committee has only one applicant.

In contrast, the Youth Advisory Working Group attracted eight applicants, and was set to begin its meetings on April 25.

After a brief discussion, council directed staff to continue recruitment efforts for the Parks and Recreation Committee.

The PRC’s mandate is to look to set into motion the municipality’s recreation master plan, which was developed in the previous term of council.

Mayor Jason Broad said that the department should continue its efforts.

“We just need to go out and keep going at it,” said Broad. “Pull some names and see if we can get that committee going.”

Councillor Danielle Ward asked about going back to the initial committee of council applications from late 2022, before council changed the committee structure, to look for possible committee members.

On the Carman House and Heritage Committee, Broad said the Economic and Community Development Committee could oversee the Carman House as it related to tourism, and heritage questions could be directed to the Historical Society of South Dundas.

Councillor Cole Veinotte asked if the lone applicant for the Carman House and Heritage Committee could be appointed to the Economic committee as there was an interest. Broad said that decision should be left to the PRF Department.

Committee appointments

Also at the meeting, council approved the appointment of Morrisburg-resident Nathalie Aubry and Iroquois-resident Ryan Gilmer to the Economic and Community Development Committee to fill two vacancies. Williamsburg-resident Chuck Saddlemire was appointed to fill a vacancy on the Iroquois Waterfront Committee.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

