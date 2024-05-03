Obituary – Lois McCadden

It is with heavy hearts that we announce that our Mom Lois McCadden (nee Moke) passed away peacefully at the Dundas Manor on April 29, 2024, with family by her side. She will be dearly missed by her loving family Donna Rushford (Gerry), Tim McCadden (Joan), Brenda Chambers (Bill), Patti McCadden, Gary McCadden (Tammy), Mike McCadden (Carrie). She is survived by her grandchildren Terri-Lynn Logtens (Jeremy), Chris Rushford (Laura), Carolyn Moriarty (Rory), Sandy Morozuk (Justin), Jason Chambers (Jen), Derek Chambers (Chris), Tara McCadden, Blake McCadden, Kayne McCadden, Reed McCadden as well as her great-grandchildren Cadence, Ethan and Arwyn Logtens, Odin and Adley Rushford, Hazel, Lyla and Wade Morozuk, Tate, Mac and Locklyn Moriarty, and Evelyn and Ben Chambers. She was predeceased by her parents Wes and Audrey Moke (nee Carr), her sister Shirley Dillabough, her son Joey McCadden and her son-in-law Pat Chambers. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A private family graveside service will be held at a later date. Donations to the Dundas Manor Nursing Home would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

