Obituary – Lois McCadden

April 20, 1932 - April 29, 2024

May 3, 2024 Editor Obituaries

It is with heavy hearts that we announce that our Mom Lois McCadden (nee Moke) passed away peacefully at the Dundas Manor on April 29, 2024, with family by her side.  She will be dearly missed by her loving family Donna Rushford (Gerry), Tim McCadden (Joan), Brenda Chambers (Bill), Patti McCadden, Gary McCadden (Tammy), Mike McCadden (Carrie).  She is survived by her grandchildren Terri-Lynn Logtens (Jeremy), Chris Rushford (Laura), Carolyn Moriarty (Rory), Sandy Morozuk (Justin), Jason Chambers (Jen), Derek Chambers (Chris), Tara McCadden, Blake McCadden, Kayne McCadden, Reed McCadden as well as her great-grandchildren  Cadence, Ethan and Arwyn Logtens, Odin and Adley Rushford, Hazel, Lyla and Wade Morozuk, Tate, Mac and Locklyn Moriarty, and Evelyn and Ben Chambers.  She was predeceased by her parents Wes and Audrey Moke (nee  Carr), her  sister  Shirley Dillabough, her son Joey McCadden and her son-in-law Pat Chambers.  She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.  Donations to the Dundas Manor Nursing Home would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”.  Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news in your community by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.

Subscribe to Email Alerts

Enter your email address to subscribe to Email Alerts and receive notifications of new posts by email whenever The Leader publishes new content on our website.