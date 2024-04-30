Obituary – Willow Rae-Patterson

July 24, 1935 - April 28, 2024

April 30, 2024 Editor Obituaries

Passed away peacefully at the Osgoode Care Centre on Sunday, April 28, 2024, Willow Patterson, formerly of Winchester, age 88.  Beloved wife of the late Lyle Rae and the late David Patterson.  Loving mother of Karen Froats (Mike Halpenny) of Metcalfe.  Dear sister of Clare Ann Summers (Bill Pack) of Ottawa and Kathryn Campbell of Spring Hill.  Willow will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Travis (Kirsten), Derek (Saph), Tyler, Trent, Tanya, Julie and her great-grandchildren Wren and Shea.   She was predeceased by her parents Clare and Pearl Summers (nee Corrigan), her son James Rae and her brother David Summers.  She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home, Williamsburg, on Friday, May 3rd from 11 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 1 p.m.  Interment will be at Maple Ridge Cemetery in Chesterville.  Donations to the Winchester District Memorial Hospital or the Osgoode Care Centre would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”.  Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

